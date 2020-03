Finnish technology company Teleste has received a contract to provide an onboard solution for Alstom’s Avelia Horizon high-speed trains.

The contract includes the equipment for 50 high-speed trains and an option to extend the contract for another 50 trainsets. The first set of equipment is to be deployed next year.

In July 2018, the board of directors of SNCF Mobilités approved a contract worth €2.7bn for 100 next-generation Avelia Horizon trains from Alstom.

Alstom and SNCF have jointly developed the new high-speed trains. Each trainset consists of two power cars and articulated double-deck coach.

Teleste Rail Information Solutions VP Jörn Grasse said: “We are excited to work with Alstom for the very high-speed rail services at the heart of the European public transport landscape, enabled by the Avelia Horizon train platform.”



Under the contract, Teleste will provide passenger information management functions along with a new interface for passenger information control.

The company will also deliver onboard video surveillance, audio and video recording, public address services, onboard TFT displays, and LED displays.

How concerned are you about spread of Coronavirus? Very concerned

Slightly concerned

Neither concerned nor unconcerned

Not very concerned

Not concerned View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The system helps to ensure an unobstructed flow of passenger information and provide accurate and reliable information for 740 onboard passengers.

In September 2019, Germany-based Knorr-Bremse won a contract from Alstom to supply braking systems and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) for SNCF’s 100 Avelia Horizon trains.

In January, Teleste received a contract from Alstom to supply information displays for Canada’s Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail transit stations.

Alstom will receive a total of 284 ETL-certified indoor and outdoor TFT LCD displays within the next three years.