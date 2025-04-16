Telent will upgrade critical Operational Telecoms systems and renew Station Information and Security Systems at several Network Rail-managed stations. Credit: Telent Technology Services Limited.

Telent has been awarded a contract by Network Rail to implement a telecoms renewal programme across the Wales and Western Region in the UK.

This initiative marks the first telecoms-only framework awarded for Control Period 7 (CP7), which is part of Network Rail’s five-year planning and funding cycle.

The move aims to improve rail services from London to Penzance, including areas such as Bristol, the Cotswolds, and the entirety of Wales.

Under this contract, Telent will focus on upgrading essential Operational Telecoms systems and renewing Station Information and Security Systems (SISS) at various Network Rail managed stations, including Bristol Temple Meads.

Mobilisation for the project has commenced, with Telent collaborating with Network Rail to strategise the renewal programme.

The design phase for fixed transmission network (FTN) power renewals is currently in progress for more than 480 sites throughout the region.

Network Rail Western and Wales regional telecoms asset and performance manager Richard Cundy said: “Upgrading our telecoms infrastructure is essential to maintaining a safe, dependable, and efficient railway for passengers.

“With Telent’s knowledge and expertise, this programme of works will modernise critical communications systems across the Wales and Western Region, improving passenger assistance and supporting regional rail operations.”

The telecoms renewal programme is scheduled for completion by March 2029, coinciding with the end of the CP7 project timeline, with potential plans for a contract extension into Control Period 8 (CP8).

Telent rail director Kevin Bonanno said: “Building on the success of previous successful projects for Wales and Western, Telent are proud to be delivering this vital telecom renewals programme with Network Rail, that will see us enhance communications systems across the Region.

“Our expertise in critical railway technologies coupled with our extensive domain expertise makes us well-positioned to support Network Rail with this key infrastructure project.”

Earlier this month, Telent obtained a contract to maintain and manage customer information systems for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) across the UK.