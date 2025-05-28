The new trains will feature independently rotating wheelsets for increased capacity and can be equipped with natural tilting and automatic gauge-changing systems. Credit: Talgo.

FlixTrain has arranged to buy Talgo high-speed trains worth €2.4bn ($2.72bn).

The agreement includes an initial firm order for 30 units for €1.06bn ($1.20bn). The contract also includes a 15-year maintenance plan for the entire fleet.

The selection of Talgo followed a competitive bidding process.

A collaborative task force from both Talgo and FlixTrain companies conducted preliminary work over several months to establish the final specifications for the project.

CEO and co-founder of Flix, FlixTrain’s parent company, André Schwämmlein said: “We are pursuing a long-term strategy with FlixTrain and we will significantly expand our services in the coming years.

“With the tremendous expansion of our train fleet we will start a new era of train travel in Germany and Europe.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The new trains are intended for operation across western European countries, including Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden.

The Talgo 230 push-pull trains are lightweight trainsets that can be equipped with natural tilting and automatic gauge-changing systems.

All the trainsets will be supplied without locomotives. FlixTrain will lease Siemens Mobility Vectron locomotives to pull the Talgo 230 carriages.

The trains will feature advanced digital systems.

Talgo stated that it has developed a range of technologies that can enhance the maintenance of the FlixTrain fleet, including thousands of live sensors that transmit data to the cloud and enable the remote monitoring of each train carriage.

Using AI models, Talgo’s remote-operated service desk is expected to reduce turnaround times at depots.

Talgo president Carlos Palacio said: “Talgo 230 is the best solution to improve passenger mobility across Europe in the intercity rail passenger market and we are delighted that our company is contributing with this new product iteration to the common goal of shifting traffic from the road and air modes and to a fair and rapid energy transition.

No date was given for the expected delivery of the units.

In April 2024, Talgo delivered the first of its Avril “very high speed” trains to Spain’s national rail provider Renfe.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up