The contract involves providing comprehensive rail services for the Taichung MRT Blue Line. Credit: AaronChenPS2/Shutterstock.

ST Engineering’s Urban Solutions business has secured a contract worth S$1.4bn ($1.03bn) from the Rapid Transit System Bureau of Taichung City Government in Taiwan to deliver comprehensive rail services for the upcoming Taichung MRT Blue Line.

This agreement is part of a collaboration with consortium partners Alstom Transport, CTCI, and Hyundai Rotem, who will be responsible for the signalling system, power supply, and rolling stock, respectively.

The contract is set to span around 14 years and is anticipated to commence in the second quarter of 2025.

As the lead entity, ST Engineering Urban Solutions will manage the overall project and systems integration.

The company will also supply rail electronics, including the communications system, automatic fare collection system, platform screen doors, and SCADA system, while overseeing the construction of the above-ground train depot.

ST Engineering Urban Solutions president Chew Men Leong said: “This win reflects our strong technical and engineering expertise and further affirms our reputation as a trusted provider of turnkey rail services with expertise in managing and successfully delivering large-scale rail infrastructure projects.

“With an experienced and dedicated local team of experts in Taiwan, we are fully committed to executing this project and delivering a world-class metro system that will improve connectivity and contribute to Taichung City’s development.”

The Taichung MRT Blue Line will span 24.78km and feature eight elevated stations alongside 12 underground stations.

This fully automated line will connect the eastern and western regions of Taichung and will integrate with the existing Green Line, thereby enhancing the overall capacity of the city’s public transport network upon completion.

ST Engineering Urban Solutions has previously provided rail electronics solutions for the Taichung MRT Green Line and has delivered full turnkey rail services for various projects across multiple Taiwanese cities.

In 2023, ST Engineering’s Urban Solutions secured a turnkey rail services contract worth more than $318.9m (S$430m) from the Kaohsiung City Mass Rapid Transit Bureau in Taiwan.