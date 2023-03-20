The Red Line South Extension is an 11.27km line that will run through three national industrial parks in southern Taiwan. Credit: Sophia Hilmar from Pixabay.

Singapore-based ST Engineering’s business Urban Solutions has obtained a turnkey rail services contract valued at more than $318.9m (S$430m) from the Kaohsiung City Mass Rapid Transit Bureau in Taiwan.

As part of a larger contract with consortium partner Hyundai Rotem, this order has been awarded for the new Kaohsiung MRT Red Line South Extension (Siaogang-Linyuan Line).

ST Engineering Urban Solutions will be responsible for systems integration and overall project management for the extension.

The company will also offer rail electronics solutions, comprising supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, as well as communications systems.

Other solutions include an automatic fare collection system, platform screen doors and depot equipment.

Furthermore, it will coordinate with its partners for the supply of the signalling system and bulk substation.

Hyundai Rotem will deliver the rolling stock and power supply for the project.

Anticipated to begin later this year, the Urban Solutions contract will run over a period of nine years.

ST Engineering Urban Solutions president Chew Men Leong said: “This contract builds on our long-standing partnership with the Kaohsiung City Mass Rapid Transit Bureau and represents a strong vote of confidence in our project management, systems integration and engineering capabilities.

“We are excited about the opportunity to lead the Red Line South Extension project, which will enhance connectivity in Southern Kaohsiung, catalyse economic growth and improve the quality of life for the local communities.”

Part of the Kaohsiung City Government’s Southern Taiwan Development Plan, the Red Line South Extension is an 11.27km line, which features six underground stations and one elevated station.

Operating through three national industrial parks in Southern Taiwan, this line will link to Kaohsiung MRT’s existing Red and Orange Lines upon its completion in 2030.