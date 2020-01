Transport for Wales (TfW) has started building works on the £100m metro depot for the South Wales Metro operations at Taff’s Well.

It will use the metro depot to home and service new Metro Vehicles (tram-train).

In addition to the maintenance facility, the depot will also have an Integrated Control Centre. This will support operations management on the metro lines.

The European Regional Development Fund, via the Welsh Government, has partially funded the South Wales Metro.

The South Wales Metro project involves the development of an integrated public transport network. It will boost the connectivity and access to jobs, leisure and other opportunities for residents of the region.



TfW expects the new depot to provide employment for around 400 train crew, 35 train maintenance staff and 52 control centre staff.

In July, TfW began demolition works to enable the construction of the Metro Depot.

Transport for Wales CEO James Price said: “The South Wales Metro will revolutionise transport for local communities bringing quicker journeys, greater capacity, more frequent and reliable services with the offer of more affordable public transport.

“The ground-breaking ceremony here today is a further indication that we are delivering on our promises. Within a few years, the South Wales Metro will be operated from this depot and there’ll be approximately 500 staff working here.”

Earlier this month, TfW opened the South Wales Metro Infrastructure Hub in Treforest in Wales.

For the next five years, TfW plans to use the facility as the material distribution centre. Following the first transformation phase, the facility will act as a maintenance depot until the current rail service contract ends.