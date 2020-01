Transport for Wales (TfW) has opened the South Wales Metro Infrastructure Hub in Treforest in Wales.

TfW will use the hub to carry out the next transformation phase for the South Wales Metro valley railway lines. The facility also includes management offices and distribution facilities.

The Cardiff Capital Region and the UK Department for Transport provided funding for the project. The European Regional Development Fund also contributed through funds allocated to the Welsh Government.

TfW expects the hub to play a major role in the delivery and maintenance of the metro.

For the next five years, TfW will use the facility as the material distribution centre. Following the first transformation phase, the facility will act as a maintenance depot until the current rail service contract ends.



The project management offices are expected to create jobs for around 200 personnel. This will create a central location in which to carry out Metro work.

Transport for Wales CEO James Price said: “Through unifying rail, bus and active travel routes, the South Wales Metro will significantly improve connectivity throughout South Wales and provide access to jobs, leisure and other opportunities for the people of Wales.

“Our investment will see over 170km of track electrified and the upgrading of track and signalling along with the creation and improvement of station facilities.

“Revolutionising transport for local communities, this phase of the South Wales Metro will bring quicker journeys, greater capacity, more frequent and reliable services with the offer with more affordable travel.”

In September, TfW revealed a £194m ($241m) investment plan to upgrade 247 railway stations.

In July, TfW commenced works to build a £100m rail depot in Taff’s Well to support South Wales Metro operations.