Systra-KBR JV secures services contract for Sydney Metro West project

The new metro connection will cover 24km. Credit: MDRX / commons.wikimedia.org

A joint venture (JV) consisting of France-based Systra and US-based KBR has secured an Independent Certification Services contract in Australia for the Sydney Metro West project.

As agreed, the JV will certify numerous work packages independently.

The contract covers the design, construction, and completion of stations, as well as tunnelling, line wide systems, trains, control systems, integrated station development, and maintenance and operations.

Systra Australia executive general manager Helen Williams said: “The opportunity to bring the combined strength and depth of Systra and KBR together is an exciting one. We look forward to bringing to life our shared values, complementary expertise and demonstrating our commitment to the success of the Sydney Metro West project.”

The company was earlier involved in the execution of Independent Certification services for Sydney Metro Northwest.



The Sydney Metro West project includes the construction of a new twin-tunnel railway between Greater Parramatta and its Central Business District (CBD) and the Sydney CBD.

The new connection, which will cover 24km underground, will double the rail capacity between these two places.

Construction work on the project commenced last year, with the opening scheduled for 2030.

The line will include nine stations at Westmead, Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park, North Strathfield, Burwood North, Five Dock, The Bays, Pyrmont, and Hunter Street.

Systra stated that the project’s construction is expected to generate nearly 10,000 direct and 70,000 indirect job opportunities.

Last month, the New South Wales (NSW) government granted planning approval for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport driverless metro project.

With this approval, major construction work for the project would commence shortly.

