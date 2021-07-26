Western Sydney Airport driverless metro project receives approval

Preliminary works in connection with the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport commenced in December last year. Credit: Sydney Metro.

The New South Wales (NSW) government has granted planning approval for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport driverless metro project.

With this approval, major construction work for the project will commence shortly.

The metro line, which will cover roughly 23km, will operate from western Sydney to the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

It is anticipated to carry up to 7,740 commuters each hour in both directions.

It will also minimise local traffic by taking roughly 110,000 vehicles off local roads every day.



After incorporating community feedback, the project now includes measures to further cut down parking impacts on local areas, along with the relocation of a temporary bus interchange.

In a statement, Sydney Metro said: “It will take just five minutes to travel from the airport to the Aerotropolis, about 15 minutes from the airport to St Marys, and 20 minutes from the Aerotopolis to St Marys, where customers can connect to the rest of Sydney’s rail network.”

Major work on the project is expected to start in the coming months.

The tunnelling contract will be awarded by the end of this year and tunnel boring machines will be in the ground by the end of 2023.

Both Australia and NSW governments are involved in the delivery of the metro railway and six stations between St Marys and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, including two stations at the airport.

Besides, Commonwealth Government approvals for Sydney Metro’s rail development work within the boundary of Western Sydney International Airport are anticipated to be obtained in the future.

NSW Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance said: “This city-shaping infrastructure will deliver a vital boost to the NSW economy, with the construction of Sydney’s newest Metro rail line expected to support around 14,000 jobs, including 250 apprentices.”

