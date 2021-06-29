Planning process commences for Sydney Metro West project

The scope of works covers construction of the new stations, the station precincts, and service facilities; fit-out of the twin railway tunnels; and managing the new underground metro line. Credit: Sydney Metro.

Australia’s Sydney Metro West project has begun the planning process for the construction of nine new stations between Westmead and Hunter Street in the Sydney Central Business District (CBD).

Under this project, construction will also commence for the precincts around the stations.

As a driverless metro rail line, the project will connect Greater Parramatta and the Sydney CBD, doubling the rail capacity.

With this, the travel time between both the centres will reduce to nearly 20 minutes.

A scoping report, submitted to the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, is currently looking for major building works’ approval.



The scope of works covers the construction of the new stations, the station precincts, and service facilities; fit-out of the twin railway tunnels; and managing the new underground metro line.

This report includes information on projected works and drafts the next steps for preparing a comprehensive environmental impact statement.

The statement will be introduced for community feedback early next year.

Work at The Bays commenced last year, allowing the tunnel boring machines to be in the ground next year.

This March, this project obtained its first planning sanction for the project concept between Westmead and the Sydney CBD, station excavation, and tunnelling between Westmead and The Bays.

In a statement, the Metro stated: “Sydney Metro will continue to engage with stakeholders and the community throughout the process and we are making Sydney Metro West project information as easy to access as possible.”

Prior to this, the New South Wales government of appointed Bechtel as its integration and delivery partner for the Sydney Metro West project.

Last month, Sydney Metro commenced the tender process for selecting the operator of the new metro railway line under the Sydney Metro-Western Sydney Airport project.

This line will connect Greater Western Sydney and the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.