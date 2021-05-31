Sydney Metro begins tender process for airport metro rail operator

The winning tenderer will be supplying new driverless trains, along with the fitting out and the construction of all six stations for the project. Credit: Sydney Metro.

Australia’s Sydney Metro has commenced the tender process for selecting the operator of the new metro railway line under the Sydney Metro-Western Sydney Airport project.

This line will connect Greater Western Sydney and the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

The winning tenderer will be tasked with running the Sydney Metro-Western Sydney Airport, which includes all maintenance work.

The tenderer will also be responsible for supplying new driverless trains and fitting out and constructing all six stations for the project.

The contract covers the deployment of tracks, signalling, as well as mechanical and electrical systems.



In addition, the winning tenderer will construct and run the stabling and maintenance centre at Orchard Hills.

Sydney Metro anticipates the contract to be awarded by the end of next year.

Last month, Sydney Metro shortlisted two firms for executing construction work on this new metro railway line.

The shortlisted companies for the contract of surface and civil alignment works were Acciona Construction Australia and CPB Contractors.

The winning tenderer would be responsible for constructing more than 10km of viaducts, embankments, and bridges.

The contract also covered the employment of earthmoving plant operators, truck drivers, surveillance officers and security guards.

The Sydney Metro-Western Sydney Airport project is expected to generate as many as 14,000 job opportunities.

The 23km metro railway, along with the six stations between St Marys and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, is being jointly executed by the Australian and NSW governments.

Earlier this month, Sydney Metro confirmed two new metro stations at Pyrmont and Hunter Street in the central business district (CBD).