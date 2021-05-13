Sydney Metro confirms two new stations

Australia’s Sydney Metro has confirmed two new metro stations at Pyrmont and Hunter Street in the central business district (CBD).

The new stations are being added as part of the Sydney Metro West project.

With entrances on the corners of Bligh and O’Connell streets and Hunter and George streets, the new Hunter Street station will provide access to both light rail and suburban rail lines.

It will also enable the commuters to easily board Sydney Trains at Wynyard and Martin Place, as well as Sydney Metro at Martin Place, due to its strategic location.

The Pyrmont Station will be situated between Pyrmont Bridge Road and Union Street and provides easy access to Pyrmont Bridge.



New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said: “The city-shaping Sydney Metro West project will revitalise the western gateway to the Sydney CBD while creating 10,000 direct and 70,000 indirect jobs.

“Commuters at Martin Place will be able to connect to the new Hunter Street station via proposed underground walkways, making it easier and quicker for people to change lines and travel right across our city.”

Sydney Metro West will link Parramatta and the Sydney CBD, a journey that will be covered in about 20 minutes.

The metro will also increase the rail capacity between Greater Parramatta and the Sydney CBD by two times.

Sydney Metro is currently cooperating with the impacted tenants and owners of nearly 11 commercial buildings in the CBD and two commercial buildings in Pyrmont.

The other confirmed stations for Sydney Metro West are Sydney Olympic Park, Westmead, Parramatta, North Strathfield, Burwood North, Five Dock and The Bays.

By mid-year, Sydney Metro is expected to award the first major tunnelling contract for the project, with the tunnel boring machines to be in the ground by the end of next year.

Last month, Sydney Metro shortlisted two companies for executing construction work on a new metro railway line under the Sydney Metro-Western Sydney Airport project.

