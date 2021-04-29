Sydney Metro shortlists companies for airport metro project

Australia’s Sydney Metro has shortlisted two companies for executing construction work on a new metro railway line under the Sydney Metro-Western Sydney Airport project.

The new metro line will connect Greater Western Sydney and the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

The shortlisted firms for the contract of surface and civil alignment works are CPB Contractors and Acciona Construction Australia.

Sydney Metro stated that the winning tenderer will be responsible for constructing more than 10km of viaducts, bridges and embankments.

These are meant to support railway lines and other related infrastructure.



Several civil engineering trades and professional services will be employed for this contract such as steel-fixers and concrete workers, piling contractors, crane operators, general labourers, pre-cast operators, drainage and ground workers, and more.

The contract will also include the employment of earthmoving plant operators, truck drivers, surveillance officers and security guards.

Overall, this project is expected to create around 14,000 construction job opportunities.

The contract award is expected to take place in the first quarter of next year.

The Australian and New South Wales (NSW) Governments are jointly working on the 23km metro railway and six stations.

This metro track will span between St Marys and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, as well as feature two stations at the airport.

Last month, the northbound Sydney Trains track in NSW was moved to connect with new tracks located 20m to the west to accommodate the Metro North West Line, which will extend into the new twin metro tunnels.

The Sydney Trains T1 North Shore Line has been permanently rearranged between Artarmon and Chatswood.

The realignment process was undertaken as the current suburban railway tracks were obstructing the new Sydney Metro.