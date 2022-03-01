Sydney Metro West awards second tunnelling contract

The value of this tunnelling contract stands at $1.57bn (A$2.16bn). Credit: Sydney Metro.

The Gamuda Australia and Laing O’Rourke consortium has been contracted to execute the upcoming stage of tunnelling for the Sydney Metro West project.

The value of this tunnelling contract stands at $1.57bn (A$2.16bn).

Under this Western Tunnelling contract, the consortium will work on establishing twin metro rail tunnels, which will span 9km, between Sydney Olympic Park and Westmead.

Last year in July, Acciona Construction Australia and Ferrovial Construction (Australia) Joint Venture (AF JV) won the first major tunnelling contract for this project.

This contract involves building 11km of twin metro rail tunnels from Sydney Olympic Park to The Bays, with work already making progress.

Civil works have now commenced at The Bays, with tunnelling set to start later this year towards Sydney Olympic Park.

The site is being prepared for tunnel boring machines, along with piling rigs that will help in preparing the site for the excavation to launch the mega machines.

Under the Western Tunnelling contract, a tunnel boring machine will be introduced at Rosehill.

After tunnelling towards Sydney Olympic Park, the machine will be relaunched toward Westmead.

A services centre as well as a crossover structure will be developed at Rosehill for fresh air ventilation and emergency exits.

The contract includes tunnel portal and dive excavation at Clyde Services and Maintenance centre, earthworks, retaining structures, drainage and utilities corridor for the Clyde Maintenance centre.

The consortium will also build two spur tunnels that will link the dive structure to the Main tunnel in at Clyde.

Scope of this contract encompasses excavation and civil works for Parramatta and Westmead Stations, and development of segment manufacturing facility at Eastern Creek as well.

These works are expected to be finished by the end of 2025.

In a statement, Sydney Metro said: “Sydney Metro West will create more than 10,000 direct new jobs and 70,000 indirect jobs. To build these tunnels a broad range of skills will be required including tunnellers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, concrete workers, truck drivers, labourers and security guards.”