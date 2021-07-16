AF JV secures Sydney Metro West first tunnelling contract

Before the end of next year, the mega tunnel boring machines (TBMs) will be placed underground. Credit: Sydney Metro.

The Acciona Construction Australia and Ferrovial Construction (Australia) Joint Venture (AF JV) has secured the first major tunnelling contract for the Sydney Metro West project.

The AF JV secured the $1.46bn (A$1.96bn) contract following a competitive tender process involving three consortia.

The contract will involve delivering 11km of twin metro rail tunnels stretching from Sydney Olympic Park to The Bays.

It will also include civil and excavation works for five new stations at The Bays, Five Dock, Burwood North, North Strathfield and Sydney Olympic Park.

Additionally, the AF JV will be responsible for two access shafts at Burwood North and The Bays, more than 70,000 concrete segments to line the twin tunnels, a crossover cavern at Burwood North and one of the two precast concrete factories at Eastern Creek.



As part of the contract, a tunnel boring machine (TBM) retrieval site at Sydney Olympic Park Station and a TBM launch site at The Bays Station will also be established.

The mega TBMs will be placed underground before the end of next year, while the construction works are expected to begin immediately.

The tunnelling contract is expected to be completed in 2025.

In a statement, Sydney Metro said: “The remaining two tenderers John Holland, CPB Contractors and Ghella Australia Joint Venture (JHCPBG JV) and Gamuda and Laing O’Rourke Australia Joint Venture (GALC JV) will now bid for the Western Tunnelling Package, with the successful tenderer awarded a contract to build nine kilometres of twin tunnels between Westmead and Sydney Olympic Park.

This second major contract is expected to be awarded by the end of this year.”

In addition, Sydney Metro has commenced the procedure to select the third major tunnelling contractor for the Eastern Tunnelling, which will span between The Bays and Hunter Street in the Sydney Central Business District (CBD).

This contract is anticipated to be awarded by late 2022.

The Sydney Metro West project involves building a 24km metro line to connect Greater Parramatta and the Sydney CBD.

Last month, the Sydney Metro West project started the planning process for the construction of nine new stations between Westmead and Hunter Street in the Sydney CBD.

