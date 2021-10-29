Sydney Metro shortlists organisations for Airport Metro project

This metro track will run from Greater Western Sydney to the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport. Credit: Sydney Metro.

Australia’s Sydney Metro has shortlisted three organisations for delivering the stations, systems, trains, operations and maintenance (SSTOM) package for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project.

The first shortlisted organisation is Bradfield Metro, consisting of John Laing, Keolis Downer, Hitachi Rail STS Australia, and FCC Construction Australia.

Another shortlisted entity is WestGo, which consists of Pacific Partnerships, Acciona Concesiones, SL, DIF Management Australia, UGL Engineering, ComfortDelGro Transit, CPB Contractors, Acciona Construction Australia, UGL Rail Services, and Coleman Rail.

Parklife Metro, which is made up of Plenary Origination, Webuild, RATP Developpement, Siemens Mobility, Siemens Mobility GmbH, Siemens Project Ventures, and Siemens Mobility Austria, has also been shortlisted for the tender.

The winning tenderer will be responsible for the construction of six new metro stations, elements of the neighbouring precincts, as well as the stabling and maintenance centre.



It will deliver the rail infrastructure and systems needed for the commission, supply, and operations of the new trains.

The successful tenderer will operate the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport line after the completion of the project.

This SSTOM package is the third ‘major’ contract package to be obtained for the project.

The contract is projected to be awarded at the end of next year.

In May this year, Sydney Metro started the tender process for selecting the operator of the new metro railway line under this project.

Later in July, the New South Wales (NSW) government sanctioned planning approval for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport driverless metro project.

This metro track, which will cover roughly 23km, will run from Greater Western Sydney to the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

The project is anticipated to generate around 14,000 jobs.

This metro railway, along with six stations between St Marys and the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, is being jointly delivered by the Australian and NSW Governments.