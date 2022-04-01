Stadler wins VMS contract for Citylink tram-trains

The second-generation tram-trains can accommodate 236 passengers. Credit: Pixabay.

Swiss railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has secured a contract from MID Saxony Transport Authority (VMS) to deliver 19 dual-system Citylink tram-trains for the Chemnitz network in Germany.

The scope of the contract also includes an option for a further 27 tram-trains.

VMS also approved the building of a new depot at Sachsen-Allee in Chemnitz. With approval expected in 2024, the depot is slated to be completed in 2026.

Expenses for the project, including, new vehicles, depot, and maintenance are estimated at €234.56m.

The project will be funded via loans and subsidies from the state of Saxony as well as financing from the Central Saxony Special Purpose Transport Association (ZVMS).

Stadler will begin supplying the three-section tram-trains in the summer of 2025, with the passenger service slated to begin in June 2026.

With 88 seats, the 37.5m-long second-generation tram-trains can accommodate 236 passengers.

The tram-trains will feature four double doors on each side besides four areas for prams, wheelchairs, and bicycles.

These vehicles will also incorporate a dynamic passenger information system and a radio-controlled information system for the blind.

With a drive power of 900kW and a top speed of 100 km/h, the vehicles can run on the 600/750V dc electrification network within the city and the 15kV 16.7Hz mainline network.

The second-generation tram-trains will run on the lines branched from Chemnitz to Mittweida, Glauchau through Stollberg and Oelsnitz, Burgstädt, and Hainichen.

In addition, the vehicle will operate on the planned 17km Step 4 line from Chemnitz city centre to Limbach-Oberfrohna in the northwest.

Last February, Stadler received a contract from Austrian Federal Railways (OEBB) to supply 186 double-decker trains.