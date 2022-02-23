Stadler wins double-decker train contract in Austria

Stadler to deliver 186 double-decker multiple-unit trains. Credit: Manuel Sechi from Pixabay.

Switzerland-based Stadler has secured a contract from Austrian Federal Railways (OEBB) for the delivery of 186 double-decker trains, after clearing a legal roadblock.

Last year, Stadler secured the contract following a comprehensive tendering process.

However, the Austrian Federal Administrative Court declared the contract null and void due to an issue with Stadler’s qualified electronic signature.

Later, OEBB re-tendered the framework agreement for the manufacture and delivery of double-decker multiple-unit trains.

Now, the Supreme Administrative Court in Vienna has cleared the way and ÖBB once again named Stadler as the winner of the tender.

The framework agreement, worth up to $3.39bn (€3bn), has a runtime of ten years.

It involves the manufacture and delivery of four, five and six-car double-decker multiple-unit KISS trains.

Stadler will manufacture the trains at its new centre of excellence for double-decker trains in St Margrethen (CH).

Stadler Group CEO and Board of Directors chairman Peter Spuhler said: “We are extremely pleased that, after a delayed tendering process, we have now been legally awarded the contract by ÖBB.

“Vehicles from Stadler have been operating successfully on Austrian rails for years. The fact that we are now also able to supply the next generation of double-decker multiple-unit trains to Austria with ÖBB fills us with great pride.”

The company has sold more than 550 KISS trains so far.

Recently, Deutsche Bahn’s subsidiary DB Regio awarded a new order to Stadler for its FLIRT Akku trains, a battery-operated version of the FLIRT type series.