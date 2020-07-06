Stadler has received a contract from Hungarian passenger operator MÁV-START for additional four bi-mode CITYLINK tram-trains.

This order is an extension of a previous contract signed in 2017 for the delivery of eight vehicles. The vehicles will operate on the route between Szeged and Hódmezővásárhely.

First eight units are slated to begin commercial service by late next year and the four optional units will start operations in 2022.

The first tram-train project in the country aims to offer a high-quality public transportation system for travellers between the two cities.

The first eight vehicles will be capable of serving a timetable with a frequency of 20 minutes. With the addition of the four other vehicles, the time will reduce to 15 minutes.



The vehicles can run in electric mode under 600V DC overhead on the tram lines and diesel mode on the mainline.

The tram-trains can also operate on narrow curves and offer easy access for different platform types.

The 37.2m-long and 2.65m-wide vehicles are designed and manufactured by Stadler Valencia.

They can accommodate 220 people of which 92 are seated. They feature spacious interiors, four multi-purpose places and full HVAC, CCTV and PIS systems.

In January, Stadler secured a €313m ($349m) contract from MÁV-START for 21 additional KISS electrical multiple unit trains.

MÁV-START and Stadler signed a framework agreement in April 2017 for a total of 40 double-deckers.

The first contract was for 11 units was signed in August 2017 while the second contract for an additional eight trains was signed in December 2018. The latest deal is the third contract awarded to Stadler.