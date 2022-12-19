The contract also has an option for further tram vehicles. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has received a contract from Dutch public transport company HTM for the supply of 56 Total Integrated Low-Floor Drive (TINA) trams.

The contract also has an option for further vehicles.

The first TINA trams are expected to be commissioned for The Hague city in 2026.

Offering space for 237 passengers, each of the three-part compositions have a length of 36.5m. These vehicles have a maximum speed of 70 km/h.

It features a rotating bogie and multifunctional compartments to support passengers in wheelchairs, as well as a high interior and large panoramic windows.

The digital Uni-Board, located in the driver’s cab, enables to operate the tram easily and focus fully on the road traffic.

HTM will operate the vehicles in double traction based on the requirements and double the capacity on busy lines and at peak times.

Stadler Deputy Group CEO and sales and marketing executive vice president Dr Ansgar Brockmeyer said: “This is the fifth time we have successfully sold our innovative and particularly passenger-friendly latest-generation tram within a short time since its market launch.

“Our TINA trams will enable passengers in the government city on the North Sea to experience a new dimension in comfort and sustainable transport.”

Last month, Stadler won a contract from the Finnish company VR Group to manufacture and deliver 20 single-decker FLIRT multiple-unit trains.

