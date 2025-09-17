Each tram is 36.5m long and can hold up to 237 passengers. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Stadler and public transport operator HTM Personenvervoer (HTM) have unveiled the first TINA (Totally Integrated Low Floor) tram in The Hague, marking the company’s inaugural tram contract in the Netherlands.

The order includes 62 vehicles, making HTM the largest customer for the TINA tram globally.

The introduction of the TINA tram aligns with the growth of the Hague region, which is experiencing an increase in jobs, housing, and population.

This initiative forms part of a broader investment by the Rotterdam The Hague Metropolitan Region aimed at modernising public transport sustainably.

After a year of testing and commissioning, the new trams are expected to begin replacing existing vehicles from 2026.

The trams are designed in Switzerland and manufactured in Siedlce, Poland.

HTM CEO Jaap Bierman said: “We are pleased with the arrival of the TINA trams. They allow us to offer our passengers fully accessible and sustainable public transport. In doing so, we contribute to the mobility of the future in the Haaglanden region.”

The TINA tram features a fully integrated low-floor drive system, allowing for a step-free entry. Each tram measures 36.5m in length and can accommodate up to 237 passengers.

The design incorporates large panoramic windows and an open interior layout, optimising seating capacity and enhancing passenger comfort.

The trams also include multifunctional spaces for prams and wheelchairs, alongside an air conditioning system.

Stadler has leveraged its experience from previous TINA tram implementations in cities such as Basel, Darmstadt, and Halle to design and produce these vehicles.

Stadler board of directors chairman Peter Spuhler said: “The TINA tram is barrier-free, spacious and comfortable. We have tailored it entirely to a wide range of passenger needs in The Hague.”

