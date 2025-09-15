Each unit will have a minimum capacity of 611 seats, including 582 in first and second class and 29 folding seats. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Slovak Railways (ZSSK) has confirmed an order for two additional KISS electric trains from Stadler, following an option exercised under a contract established in April this year.

These high-capacity double-deck trains are set to enter service during the 2026/2027 timetable on the Bratislava–Zilina main line.

The funding for this acquisition will primarily come from European sources through the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP).

The initial order for two double-decker trains was placed in April this year, bringing the total project value for all four units to approximately €100m ($117.05m).

The KISS units have been in operation on the Bratislava–Nove Zamky and Bratislava–Trencin/Púchov lines.

ZSSK CEO Peter Helexa said: “The renewal of the vehicle fleet is one of the main pillars of our strategy, and the expansion of the project with additional Stadler KISS units is a significant milestone.

“We are already gradually adding new modern units and locomotives, making our fleet one of the youngest in Europe. The new high-capacity electric units will increase passenger comfort and satisfaction while reducing energy consumption and emissions.”

The new electric double-decker trains will feature “modern” technologies designed to enhance travel comfort and operational efficiency. They have a maximum operating speed of 160km/h.

Each unit will offer a capacity of at least 611 seats, comprising 582 seats in first and second class and 29 folding seats.

The trains will also be designed for energy efficiency, and their low floor will facilitate easy access for all passengers, including those with reduced mobility.

Additionally, the trains will incorporate modern information systems, including digital panels and audio announcements, to improve passenger orientation and comfort during travel.

Stadler Praha supervisory board chairman Zdenek Majer said: “The investment in modern trains confirms the clear strategy of ZSSK and the Slovak Ministry of Transport to transform the Slovak railway into a modern transport system.

“We are delighted that the new units for Slovakia’s national carrier are being designed and the project is managed at StadlerPraha.”

