The JK series train model commenced operations on the U2 line. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

The Berlin Transport Company (BVG) has commenced passenger operations with a new generation of Stadler metro trains on its network to enhance the stability of the metro service.

The first train of the new train series, designated JK, made its inaugural journey on the U2 line in Berlin on 8 September 2025.

The JK series is claimed to be the first new train model introduced by BVG in a decade for the narrower U1 to U4 lines.

BVG plans to introduce up to 140 new railcars from Stadler into its fleet by the end of the year.

The fleet renewal is a key aspect of BVG’s “stability before growth” strategy, which aims to restore reliability levels to 99% over the coming years.

The new trains are expected to contribute to this goal by providing technical stability, spacious interiors, modern information systems, and improved accessibility.

The trains underwent testing and measurement runs as part of the approval process.

BVG has also conducted operational preparations, including training for drivers and workshop personnel, over the past several months.

BVG CEO Henrik Falk said: “These new railcars are an important pillar for more stable metro operation. From now on, our passengers will be able to experience the modernisation of our fleet. They can see the new trains, touch them, get on board and experience the new sense of space.”

The framework agreement with Stadler allows for the delivery of up to 1,500 new railcars by 2035, with a total investment of up to €3bn ($3.5bn).

Currently, BVG has ordered 484 railcars from Stadler’s JK and J series, which will serve the U1 to U4 and U5 to U9 lines, respectively. The state of Berlin is financing the new vehicles as part of its transport contract with BVG.

The wider J series is currently undergoing trial operations and is expected to enter passenger service next summer.

Stadler Germany Division CEO Jure Mikolcic said: “With today’s maiden voyage, we are not only welcoming the new generation of vehicles for the Berlin metro but also marking an important milestone in our partnership with BVG.”

Recently, Stadler’s TINA trams began trial operations on the Halle transport network, managed by Hallesche Verkehrs (HAVAG), a subsidiary of Stadtwerke Halle-Gruppe in Germany.

The initial phase features an MGT-XL tram operating on lines 1, 2, and 3 in Halle (Saale) for three months.

