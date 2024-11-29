Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has received a CHF190m ($215m) contract from Swiss public transport company Regionalverkehr Bern-Solothurn (RBS) for the supply of 20 new multiple-unit trains.
The contract, signed in Worblaufen in mid-November, follows a tender process initiated by RBS in December 2023.
The new trains, to be produced in Bussnang, Thurgau, Switzerland, will be deployed on the Solothurn-Bern RegioExpress line (RE5) to meet the growing demand.
They will replace the ageing Seconda S-Bahn trains and address the rising maintenance costs and parts scarcity associated with the over 30-year-old fleet.
Manufacturing of the first three vehicles is scheduled to begin in 2026, with operations starting between mid-2027 and mid-2028.
Following successful testing and driver training, the full fleet will be delivered by 2029.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Stadler Rail directors board chairman Peter Spuhler said: “This latest order is testament to many years of good cooperation between the two organisations. Once again, we have been able to impress our client with a customised vehicle and demonstrate that comfort, reliability and design can go hand in hand.”
The 60-metre trains, operable in triple formations, are expected to increase peak capacity by 50%.
The new trains feature several modern features, including barrier-free entrances with sliding steps, enhanced passenger areas, and eco-friendly air conditioning.
First-class will offer 21 seats, while second-class will provide 103 seats plus 15 folding seats, all equipped with power sockets.
RBS director Fabian Schmid said: “Stadler impressed us with their high-quality realisation of our requirements, their well thought-out and efficient project planning, as well as the standard and high reliability rates of the vehicles they have already delivered to us.”
Earlier this month, Stadler opened a new plant in Białystok, Poland, focused on manufacturing DC power converters for rail vehicles. The facility is projected to produce over 500 units per year and create up to 250 jobs.