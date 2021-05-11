Stadler and Siemens win contract for Lisbon Metro modernisation project

According to the $139m (€114.5m) contract, Swiss rolling stock manufacturer Stadler will deliver 14 three-car metro trains.

Apart from improving the current equipment, Siemens Mobility will deploy its communications-based train control (CBTC) system Trainguard MT on the Blue, Yellow and Green lines.

This technology will be deployed onboard 70 trains of the current fleet and the new 14 Stadler trains.

The technical training for operation and upkeep, along with the precautionary and corrective maintenance of all equipment for the initial three years will be provided to Lisbon Metro in accordance with the contract.

The contract will also cover the delivery of spares and consumables for preventive maintenance for another two years.



Stadler Group marketing and sales executive vice-president Ansgar Brockmeyer said: “This latest contract confirms the success of our strategy and positions us as a global reference in providing solutions for sustainable urban mobility.”

With interim acceptance planned for 2027, the period of delivery will last for nearly 77 months.

Siemens Mobility Rail Infrastructure CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “Siemens Mobility’s CBTC system will increase reliability, availability and efficiency of the service delivered by Lisbon Metro while also complying with the high standards of quality and safety required by the operator.”

For easy maintenance, the 49.6m-long, 2.78m-wide vehicles will be designed by using a modular methodology.

With a stainless-steel car body, they will be designed to be strong and lightweight.

The CBTC GoA2 will be primarily deployed onboard 14 three-car trains with the capacity to undergo future upgrades.

The technology offers real-time data regarding the speed and the position of the train, which will enable the operator to increase service frequency safely.

Last week, Siemens Mobility secured a contract to deploy the GoA2 CBTC signalling system on the extension of Metro Line 1 in Salvador, Brazil.