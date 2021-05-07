Siemens Mobility to deliver CBTC system for Brazilian metro line

The contract was awarded by Companhia de Transportes do Estado da Bahia (CTB).

The 5km-long extension that will link Pirajá and Águas Claras/Cajazeiras, including two new stations, will be equipped with this system.

According to the contract, Siemens Mobility will upgrade the software of onboard units on the current fleet of 40 trains, as well as the main and backup operation control centres.

In addition, the contract covers the deployment, testing and commissioning of a radio system, wayside equipment and electronic interlockings.

The Salvador Metro started providing services in 2014 and is managed as a public-private partnership (PPP) by concessionaire CCR Metrô Bahia and the State of Bahia’s Administration.



The 32km metro system includes two lines and 20 stations.

CTB president director José Eduardo Ribeiro Copello said: “The extension of Line 1 marks another important step in the expansion of the metro-rail system in Salvador. CTB is proud to be expanding its services together with its concessionaire CCR Metrô Bahia. We are pleased that Siemens Mobility will continue to contribute significantly to the modernisation of our network.”

Between March 2015 and July 2018, Siemens Mobility implemented the control system Trainguard MT to support automatic train operation on the line with a train operator onboard.

After the conductor manually starts the train, this system eventually takes over the control of acceleration, speed and braking while travelling between stations.

Furthermore, the system enables driverless manoeuvres in the zones of turnback.

The installation of the radio-based CBTC is expected to improve operations on the line.

The technology offers real-time data regarding the speed and the position of the train, which will enable Metrô Bahia to increase service frequency safely.

In March 2021, Siemens Mobility secured two contracts from Australia’s New South Wales Government to upgrade the rail network in Sydney.

