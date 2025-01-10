Stadler Signalling has secured a contract with Chemins de fer du Jura (CJ), the rail network manager in the Jura region of Switzerland, to overhaul the signalling systems at Tavannes station and Orange depot.
The upgrades are part of a modernisation effort to enhance half of the Tavannes-Le Noirmont line by 2027.
The CHF4.3m ($4.7m) contract will include the installation of the latest generation of electronic interlockings at Tavannes station and Orange depot to improve the safety and punctuality of rail operations.
The contract follows a previous commission by CJ in July 2019 for safety system overhauls at Tramelan station.
Stadler’s EUROLOCKING safety systems for Tavannes, Orange, and Tramelan stations use “proven” technology, with previous upgrades completed at several other stations on the CJ network.
CJ director Jean-Frederic Python said: “Several years ago, the CJ took the decision to install this new EUROLOCKING technology.
“But today, thanks to the experience we have gained, we are ‘lucky’ to be able to work with Stadler Signalling.”
This modernisation is also a step towards compliance with the Disability Discrimination Act (BehiG), stated Stadler.
CJ, together with federal and cantonal investments, is channelling millions into modernising its rail network annually.
This includes updating tracks, overhead lines, and particularly focusing on electronic signal boxes and train control systems.
These upgrades are designed to ensure safe service, setting the foundation for future advancements on the CJ network.
Stadler Signalling CEO Marc Trippel said: “I am very pleased that we can build on our collaboration with Chemin de fer du Jura and renew the signalling technology in more stations.
“This contract demonstrates Stadler’s contribution to the modernisation of rail transport in the Bernese Jura and represents the expansion of Stadler Signalling in the Swiss signalling technology market.”
