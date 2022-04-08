Stadler receives contract for 41 double-decker units in Austria

The first double-decker trains will begin operations in 2026. Credit: Johnnys_pic from Pixabay.

Switzerland-based Stadler has secured a contract from Austrian Federal Railways ÖBB to deliver 41 new KISS-type double-decker units.

The order is part of the framework agreement signed this February for up to 186 double-decker multiple units.

The current order is valued at around €600m, while the total order value is worth up to €3bn with a runtime of ten years.

Stadler received the contract after the clearance of legal issues by the higher administrative court in Vienna.

Under the current contract, Stadler will supply 20 six-car and 21 four-car vehicles to ÖBB.

The first double-decker trains are anticipated to enter operations for passengers on routes in the eastern region at the beginning of 2026.

ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä said: “With these 41 new Cityjet double-decker trains we continue to modernise our local transport fleet in Vienna, Lower Austria and Burgenland.

“From 2026 on, we offer even more capacity and comfort to our passengers,

making the switch from individual transport by car to rail transport more attractive to commuters.”

Having a top speed of 160km/h, the new double-decker train features 610 seats in the six-car configuration and 380 seats in the four-car configuration.

“Every individual carriage has a low-floor entrance as well as an optimised multi-purpose area with more space and accessibility for passengers with bicycles, pushchairs or luggage,” Stadler noted.

