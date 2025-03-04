The investment covers the cost of trains and a reserve part, advancing the modernisation of the Aigle-Leysin and Bex-Villars-Bretaye lines. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Stadler has received a contract worth CHF140m ($155.5m) from Swiss transportation company Transports Publics du Chablais (TPC) for the supply of 13 custom-built rack and pinion adhesion trains.

This investment, which encompasses the cost of the trains and reserve parts deal, marks a step in the modernisation of the Aigle-Leysin and Bex-Villars-Bretaye lines, according to TPC.

The delivery of the new rack railway rolling stock is scheduled for early 2028, with commercial operations commencing in September of the same year.

TPC passenger transport department head Christophe Genoud said: “Following the replacement of the rolling stock on the Aigle-Ollon-Monthey-Champéry lines in 2016 and the Aigle-Sepey-Diablerets line in 2024, this order represents the final stage in the renewal of TPC’s rail fleet.

“The procurement is part of an overall project to develop our infrastructures, such as the extension of the Aigle-Leysin line to the foot of the ski lifts.”

Each train boasts 112 seats, large panoramic windows, and a total capacity of around 250 passengers.

Features such as a low entry height of 350mm cater to the needs of individuals with reduced mobility and families with strollers, and adhere to the requirements of the Disability Equality Act.

Passengers will also benefit from increased space for luggage, bicycles, and skis, as well as an enhanced information system.

The trains are designed with higher operating power for a smoother ride and incorporate energy recovery systems during descent to optimise energy efficiency.

Stadler marketing and sales deputy head Christian Konig said: “The vehicles are designed for gradients of up to 23% and for mastering tight curves, as they occur several times on the historic TPC network.

“The trams can switch from rack and pinion to adhesion mode and have the special feature that they can be used like a tram in the city traffic of Aigle and Bex.”

In January this year, Stadler Signalling received a contract to upgrade signalling systems at Tavannes station and Orange depot for Chemins de fer du Jura (CJ) in the Jura region of Switzerland as part of the Tavannes-Le Noirmont line modernisation by 2027.