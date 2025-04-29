The total cost for the seven new trains is $91.9m, with delivery expected by autumn 2025. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Stadler has completed the delivery of the first of seven metre-gauge trains to Switzerland’s Transports de Martigny et Regions (TMR) and the French state railway SNCF.

The Beh 4/8 trains are set to enter passenger service in mid-2026, operating along the Mont Blanc Express route connecting Martigny in Switzerland and St-Gervais in France.

The total cost for the seven new trains is SFr76m ($91.9m), with all units expected to be delivered by autumn 2025.

The Mont-Blanc Express has been operational for over a century, linking Martigny in Valais with St-Gervais-les-Bains in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.

TMR manages the Swiss section up to the border at Le Chatelard, while SNCF oversees operations in France.

The trains, manufactured in Bussnang, Thurgau, are designed to replace the existing fleet.

The fleet modernisation is part of a public transport strategy for the Mont Blanc region, supported by the Swiss Confederation, the canton of Valais, and the French Region Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes (AURA).

The trains feature a modular design, allowing for multiple units to be coupled together to increase capacity during peak travel times.

Additionally, the trains are equipped with large panoramic windows, providing passengers with views of the Alpine landscape.

Key features of the new trains include cogwheel and adhesion operation capabilities, enabling them to run efficiently on both types of tracks. They can operate in double traction on cogwheel sections, which boosts efficiency and flexibility.

The trains also comply with the Swiss Disability Discrimination Act (BehiG), enabling passengers with reduced mobility to board seamlessly.

Furthermore, the trains feature modern consumption control systems that convert braking energy into electrical energy for reuse. The trains also meet high ecological standards, including energy-efficient air conditioning systems.

Stadler customised vehicles sales manager Frederic Evequoz said: “We transported the first vehicle by rail from the Stadler factory in Bussnang (TG) to Martigny (VS) on a low-loader wagon in an environmentally friendly way.

“In Martigny, the specialists then reloaded the train onto a lorry and put it on the narrow-gauge line. The train will now be transferred to the TMR workshop in Vernayaz, where it will be prepared for commissioning and for the process to authorise operation on the Swiss and French rail networks.”

Recently, Stadler won a €50m ($56.8m) contract to provide signalling technology for the expansion of Bergen’s Bybanen light rail system in Norway.

