Stadler has secured a contract worth €50m ($56.8m) to supply signalling technology for the expansion of the Bybanen light rail system in Bergen, Norway.

The project is being developed by Bybanen Utbygging, a state-owned entity under the Vestland fylkeskommune.

Stadler was selected following a public tender process, where it outperformed several competitors.

The contract involves the planning, delivery, and implementation of signalling technology for multiple phases of the Bergen tram network’s expansion.

The initial phase will extend towards the northern suburbs of Asane, with future phases planned towards Loddefjord. The current focus is on the first extension towards Asane, with additional phases available as options.

Stadler will provide a comprehensive signalling solution that includes train signalling systems, train control, and control centre technology, all compliant with Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 2. Individual components will meet the higher safety standard of SIL 4.

Deliverables will consist of train signalling systems with track circuits or wheel sensors, train protection systems for both the line and rolling stock, and technology for train identification.

Furthermore, the contract encompasses the provision of signals, switch point heaters, and a fully equipped control centre featuring multiple operator workstations and training consoles, which will include extensive simulation capabilities.

Most components will be produced at Stadler’s signalling facility in Braunschweig. The project is scheduled to commence on 1 September 2025.

Bybanen Utbygging project director Arve Tjonn Rinde said: “This is a key contract for the Bergen Light Rail. Signalling technology is one of the most long-term and critical elements throughout the entire project.

“We now have the unique opportunity to engage early in the planning process with an internationally renowned provider like Stadler.”

Stadler has been involved in the Bergen tramway project since 2007, initially supplying 12 Variobahn trams.

Since 2008, Stadler Signalling has contributed to various line sections, providing vehicle equipment and trackside components.

For the second construction phase, Stadler took full responsibility for the signalling system.

Stadler Signalling Germany managing director Albrecht Teich said: “This contract award not only confirms the high availability and reliability of our technology, but also highlights the scalability and future readiness of our system — designed to meet the long-term demands of modern urban infrastructure projects.”

Recently, Stadler secured a contract with French railway company Chemins de fer de Provence (CP) to supply eight hybrid metre-gauge multiple units.

