The new two-car metre-gauge units are set to operate on the 150km line linking Nice and Digne-les-Bains. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Stadler has received a contract from French railway company Chemins de fer de Provence (CP) for the supply of eight hybrid metre-gauge multiple units, marking a step towards sustainable rail transport in southern France.

The agreement involves the production of customised vehicles designed for CP’s metre-gauge network to replace the existing diesel fleet.

These two-car metre-gauge new units will be manufactured in Bussnang, Switzerland and are expected to operate on the 150km line connecting Nice and Digne-les-Bains.

The hybrid trains will utilise battery technology alongside a biodiesel engine, resulting in a reduction of CO 2 emissions by up to 77% compared to traditional diesel vehicles, according to the company.

A charging station for the battery system is planned for construction in Nice to support the new fleet.

The commissioning of these eight vehicles is scheduled for 2028.

Stadler marketing and sales head Ansgar Brockmeyer said: “Stadler is delighted with the order from Chemins de fer de Provence and very pleased to be building customised metre-gauge multiple units for this client.

“We are proud to be able to make a significant contribution to environmentally friendly mobility on this route in the Région Sud with the hybrid drive.”

Each of the two-car units will have a length of 40m, a width of 2.5m and a height of 3.9m.

Designated as BEMU Bem 4/8, the new vehicles will feature a track gauge of 1,000mm and a minimum curve radius of 100m.

The maximum axle load is set at 14t, with a power output of 800kW and a maximum speed of 100km/h.

Each unit will have a seating capacity of 86 and a standing capacity of 98, totalling 184 passengers.

