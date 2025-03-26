The first Stadler ORION train with this technology has achieved downhill speeds of up to 30km/h on the steep 181 per mille gradient of the Andermatt-Göschenen line. Credit: Stadler.

The Matterhorn Gotthard Railway (MGBahn) and Stadler have unveiled what they claim to be the world’s “fastest” rack-and-pinion railway.

The new “v+” rack-and-pinion braking system, presented in Andermatt, Switzerland, enables cogwheel trains to travel at “unprecedented” speeds on the Andermatt-Göschenen route.

The first Stadler ORION multiple-unit train equipped with this technology is now operational, offering faster downhill speeds of up to 30km/h on the steep 181 per mille gradient of the Andermatt-Göschenen line.

With the successful commissioning, MGBahn plans to equip 25 new ORION multiple-unit trains, due for delivery from 2026, with the “v+” technology and retrofit the existing fleet of 11 trains.

MGBahn rolling stock and traction head Ivan Pfammatter said: “Our ambition and the associated goals have been realised – we will be travelling faster in the future, guests will benefit from faster and more stable connections and the new technology will enable us to make noticeable operational upgrades.”

The previous limit of 21km/h on similar gradients has been surpassed, resulting in a four-minute reduction in travel time, which translates to a more efficient half-hourly service.

The time savings from the faster journeys will initially be used to stabilise the timetable and improve connections.

The federal government supported the initiative financially, and the Federal Office of Transport (FOT) has authorised the use of the new system.

Stadler Tailor Made area engineering head Christoph Leiterer said: “The new rack-and-pinion braking system offers significant added value for both railway operators and passengers.

“This innovative system enables shorter journey times, more efficient intervals, and consequently, more stable timetables.”

Earlier this month, Stadler won a contract with WESTbahn to supply three SMILE high-speed trains, aimed at improving rail services in Austria.

These trains will begin operating on the Vienna-Graz-Klagenfurt-Villach route in March 2026.