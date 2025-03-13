The electric multi-system trains accommodate various platform heights and feature air-sprung drive and bogies. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Stadler has secured a contract from WESTbahn to deliver three SMILE high-speed trains to enhance rail travel services in Austria.

The trains are set to operate on the Vienna-Graz-Klagenfurt-Villach route starting from March 2026.

SMILE trains will feature a low-floor open design and high-speed capabilities along with air-conditioned, pressure-resistant compartments.

Each carriage is equipped with an accessible toilet, step-free access, and dedicated areas for bicycles.

Additionally, adjustable seats, free WiFi, and USB ports and plug sockets at every seat cater to the modern passenger’s needs.

Stadler Austria managing director Christian Diewald said: “We are delighted to have an innovative and forward-looking partner in WESTbahn, and together, be able to deploy state-of-the-art high-speed trains within a very short space of time.

“The SMILE trains feature the most innovative technologies, high energy efficiency and maximum passenger comfort.”

The new SMILE trains will be 202m long, feature 11 carriages and have a maximum speed of 250km/h.

The electric, multi-system vehicles are designed for various platform heights and feature air-sprung drive and bogies.

With four traction converters for the motorised bogies, the trains boast redundant drive equipment.

Furthermore, they have TSI authorisation with network access for Switzerland, Germany, Italy, and Austria, ensuring seamless cross-border travel.

The integration of the SMILE trains into WESTbahn’s regular passenger service is scheduled for less than two years after the contract signing.

Recently, Stadler secured a CHF140m ($155.5m) contract from Swiss operator Transports Publics du Chablais (TPC) to deliver 13 custom rack-and-pinion trains.

The new rack railway trains will be delivered in early 2028 and enter service by September of the same year.

Railway Technology recently spoke with WestBahn’s fleet manager, Fatih Savci, about the different regulatory challenges when renewing or buying new rolling stock.