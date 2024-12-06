The NOVA Pro train control system will help operators maintain efficiency, with a driver on board to manage the journey and handle incidents. Credit: Stadler.

Stadler has received a $500m contract from the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) in the US to deliver a new communication-based train control (CBTC) system.

CBTC is a wireless system that enables precise real-time tracking of train locations, ensuring safe operations.

The NOVA Pro train control system, which Stadler is implementing, will not only bolster safety but also support train operators in maintaining efficient operations, with a driver on board to manage the journey and respond to incidents.

The integration of the new train control system with MARTA’s forthcoming Stadler CQ400 rail cars, set to be introduced in 2025, will enhance operational efficiency.

MARTA CEO and general manager Collie Greenwood stated: “This investment will enhance the safety and reliability of our rail network and allow our trains to operate with the highest safety standards, while still being monitored and controlled by skilled MARTA operators.”

The cohesiveness between the new onboard and trackside signalling components is expected to streamline the system’s introduction and enhance overall performance while reducing potential service disruptions.

The hardware installation for the vehicles will take place at Stadler’s Salt Lake City plant, where the 56 new MARTA trains, ordered in 2019, are currently under construction.

The trackside equipment will undergo installation, testing, and commissioning on the MARTA network. The compatibility of the on-board and trackside components, both supplied by Stadler, is anticipated to facilitate a seamless project completion.

During the transition to the new system, MARTA trains will have the capability to operate with both the old and new systems concurrently.

Stadler Rail Group CEO Markus Bernsteiner stated: “MARTA and its passengers can look forward to a state-of-the-art train control system that will make Metro operations more punctual, safer and more efficient.

“We look forward to working with MARTA, thank them for the trust they have placed in us and for now relying on our train control solution in addition to their trains.”

Stadler recently obtained a CHF190m ($215m) contract from Swiss public transport provider Regionalverkehr Bern-Solothurn to supply 20 new multiple-unit trains.