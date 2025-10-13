Stadler will design and produce the new trains at its Bussnang, Switzerland facility. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Stadler has been contracted by Ferrovia Circumetnea (FCE) for the design and supply of two hydrogen-powered, narrow-gauge trains for use in Sicily, Italy.

The agreement, formalised during EXPO Ferroviaria in Milan, follows FCE’s public procurement process and includes an option for the supply of up to 13 additional units.

The contract also covers five years of comprehensive service and technical support.

The initial trains are intended for deployment on the Paternò to Randazzo route via Etna Nature Park in Sicily.

Stadler will design and manufacture the new trains at its facility in Bussnang, Switzerland.

Each train comprises two passenger coaches and a central module containing the fuel cells and hydrogen storage.

The trains will have a seating capacity of 87 and a total capacity of 147 passengers.

Accessibility features include low-floor entry, a universal PRM toilet, and designated spaces for bicycles or pushchairs, stated the company.

The axle load remains below 11t per axle, which make the trains compatible with FCE’s entire narrow-gauge network.

According to Stadler, the traction system is configured to address the “steep gradients” along the Circumetnea line, with static converters and traction batteries positioned above the motor bogies to maintain traction in all weather conditions.

Stadler Italy sales and marketing director Maurizio Oberti said: “The trains ordered by FCE will contribute to the decarbonisation of Italian rail transport in a new region and expand Stadler’s presence in the Italian market.”

With this order, Stadler’s narrow-gauge hydrogen train deliveries to Italy reach 19 units, following previous contracts with ARST in Sardinia and FdC in Calabria.

Last month, Stadler and HTM Personenvervoer launched the first TINA (Totally Integrated Low Floor) tram in The Hague, marking Stadler’s first tram contract in the Netherlands.

