Each train is equipped with a battery propulsion system located above the motor bogie and features LED interior lighting that meets current energy standards. Credit: Stadler, Inc.

Swiss train manufacturer Stadler has presented the new battery-powered narrow-gauge electric train produced for Ferrovie Appulo Lucane (FAL) at this year’s EXPO Ferroviaria in Milan, Italy.

FAL is an Italian railway company that manages lines that involve the territories of Apulia and Basilicata.

The project to develop the narrow-gauge electric train powered by batteries was conceived in 2023.

FAL awarded the construction contract for the trains to Stadler after conducting a public tender process in compliance with European Union regulations.

The contract for the trains’ delivery was signed in collaboration with the Municipality of Matera and the Basilicata Region.

Ferrovie Appulo Lucane general manager Stefano Di Bello said: “Two years ago, at EXPO Ferroviaria, together with the Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, we presented what was then just a futuristic project. Today, we already have the first of seven trains that will enter service on the Altamura – Matera line by the end of 2026.

“Thanks to the synergy between FAL, the Ministry of Transport, the Basilicata Region, and the Municipality of Matera, we have made a total investment of €63m, partly from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), partly from the PNRR Complementary Fund, and partly from the PON-PAC 2014-2020. Following a public tender procedure of Community relevance, FAL has entrusted Stadler with the construction of the trains”.

Following the contract, Stadler has produced first of seven trains at its facility in Bussnang, Switzerland.

The seven trains are expected to lower annual carbon-dioxide emissions by over 1,300t, according to FAL’s estimates.

The vehicles will expand FAL’s existing fleet as part of efforts to transition regional rail services away from diesel traction.

Prior to passenger operations, each train will undergo comprehensive testing to ensure compliance with standards outlined by the National Agency for the Safety of Railways and Road and Motorway Infrastructure (ANSFISA).

FAL president Vittorio Zizza said: “The goal is to decarbonise the railway service on the Altamura – Matera line. FAL has been a strongly “green” company for years.

“This is one of the reasons why the livery we have chosen for TREEN (which is a registered trademark of FAL) reflects the idea of sustainability and care for the environment.”

Each train features a battery propulsion system positioned above the motor bogie and includes LED interior lighting aligned with current energy standards.

Recycled materials have been used for seat upholstery, and there is dedicated space for e-bikes. Low-floor access has been implemented to improve boarding for passengers with reduced mobility, stated Stadler.

Stadler Italian market sales director Maurizio Oberti said: “This is the first narrow-gauge electric train powered entirely by batteries in Italy and Europe. It is 100% green and will change the future of sustainable mobility in Basilicata.

“We are very proud to take our innovative green technology to the Italian market, which will promote sustainability in the Municipality of Matera and the Basilicata Region and help it achieve net zero.”

