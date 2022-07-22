Stadler produces first carbody of Class 93 tri-mode locomotive

The first carbody of Class 93 tri-mode locomotive. Credit: Stadler.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler has commenced the production of its first-ever tri-mode locomotive fleet, Class 93, for British firm Rail Operations UK.

Stadler concluded making the first carbody under the project and will soon start the assembly of all the components and sub-systems.

The assembly stage will include the installation of piping, cabling, traction systems, and other equipment.

The first locomotive is anticipated to reach the UK in March next year following a period of testing and approvals. Commissioning of the new locomotive is also expected in the same year.

Having the flexibility to operate using electricity, diesel and in battery mode, it is also claimed to be the first tri-mode locomotive to operate in the UK.

Last year, Stadler reached a framework agreement for the supply of 30 Class 93 tri-mode locomotives to Rail Operations UK. The initial order covered a batch of ten locomotives.

Class 93, which is a ‘Bo-Bo’ mixed-traffic locomotive, is based on Stadler’s Class 68 and Class 88 locomotives that are already operational in the UK.

The firm is manufatcuring the new locomotives at its facility in Valencia.

Having three different power sources, the locomotives can operate on 25kV AC overhead lines with power up to 4,600kW.

Its Stage V 900kW engine and two lithium titanate oxide (LTO) traction battery packs enable it to operate on non-electrified lines.

Stadler stated that “the battery packs provide 400kW extra power to supplement the engine when the locomotives are running in diesel/battery hybrid mode.”

