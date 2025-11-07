The project will involve installing new track circuits, axle counters, and electromechanical point machines. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

The Spanish Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) has appointed Hitachi Rail to adapt signalling and telecommunications systems for a new freight rail connection to the Port of Seville in Spain.

The project, supported by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), introduces a 2,485m branch line running between the Guadaíra River railway bridge and the La Negrilla freight terminal bypass.

This rail link will allow freight trains direct access to the port, removing the need for reversal manoeuvres at existing commuter network stations.

The scheme will see the installation of new track circuits, axle counters, and electromechanical point machines.

Upgrades to control systems at both the Local Operations Centre and the Centralised Traffic Control Centre in Seville Santa Justa are planned, including software updates for interlocking systems.

These measures are intended to support consistent and efficient rail operations, according to the company.

Hitachi Rail stated that with this new initiative, the port infrastructure will be upgraded to accommodate freight trains of any length and load entering the port precinct, eliminating operational constraints.

The enhancements are expected to increase throughput and streamline intermodal logistics at the Port of Seville.

Hitachi Rail Spain sales director Adolfo Aguilar said: “This contract is key to strengthening freight operations at the Port of Seville and Andalusia.

“It reflects our experience and technological capability in adapting infrastructure for efficient freight traffic — both in logistics terminals and in inland port networks connected to the national rail system.”

In addition to its work at Seville, Hitachi Rail has supplied similar technology at ports in Huelva, Málaga, and Marín, as well as at logistics centres across Spain, including Júndiz, Mérida, and Pancorbo.

The company is also engaged in deploying signalling and telecommunications systems along 17.5km of the Valladolid Eastern Bypass.

Last month, Hitachi Rail agreed to provide technical assistance and specialist support to Alokor EAD for the ongoing maintenance of signalling systems along the Sofia–Plovdiv–Svilengrad railway corridor in Bulgaria.

