Hitachi Rail has agreed to deliver technical assistance and specialist support to Alokor EAD for the ongoing maintenance of signalling systems on Bulgaria’s Sofia–Plovdiv–Svilengrad railway corridor.

Alokor EAD is working under a service level agreement (SLA) with the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NRIC), with Hitachi Rail supporting the maintenance programme.

Under the agreement, Hitachi Rail will be responsible for supplying and repairing spare parts for a significant portion of the signalling infrastructure.

The infrastructure includes electronic interlockings, European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 1, Centralised Traffic Control (CTC), and associated field components.

The arrangement covers a two-year period and is structured to ensure stable operation of signalling systems across two of Bulgaria’s main rail routes.

The SLA is intended to reduce the risk of major equipment failures, facilitate scheduled maintenance, and support consistent rail operations for service providers and passengers.

Hitachi Rail Austria and Bulgaria branch head Manfred Zekl said: “Hitachi Rail has extensive experience in supporting Bulgaria’s rail infrastructure with advanced technology and reliable service.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to sustainability and long-term partnerships in European rail transport.”

Hitachi Rail has been active in Bulgaria for nearly a decade, having equipped the nearly 200km long Septemvri–Plovdiv and Plovdiv–Svilengrad lines with 17 electronic interlockings and ETCS Level 1.

Recently, Hitachi Rail completed the deployment of new signalling systems on Hungary’s Szajol–Debrecen railway line, thereby boosting freight capacity along this key corridor linking Ukraine and Romania.

