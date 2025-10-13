The use of Hitachi Rail’s ETCS digital signalling on the line has raised the maximum train speeds from 120km/h to 160km/h. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail has finished the deployment of new signalling systems on the Szajol to Debrecen railway line in Hungary, strengthening freight capacity on a critical corridor that connects to Ukraine and Romania.

The 110km Szajol-Debrecen railway already has electrified double tracks and serves eight stations.

More than 250 points and electronic interlockings, supplied by Hitachi Rail, are also in operation along the route.

The upgraded line now incorporates Hitachi Rail’s European Train Control System (ETCS) digital signalling, which has increased its capacity and raised maximum train speeds from 120km/h to 160km/h.

ETCS Level 2 technology was implemented on the portion between Szajol and Ebes, while ETCS Level 1 was integrated on the section between Ebes and Debrecen.

The installation required integration of the ETCS with the existing signalling framework, data configuration, safety procedures, and approval by relevant authorities, said the company.

Rail operations on the Szajol-Debrecen section are controlled remotely through a centralised traffic control centre in Püspökladány, operated by Hitachi Rail, offering real-time monitoring and response capabilities.

According to Hitachi Rail, upgrading this railway section aims to improve Hungary’s logistics connections and support economic activity in the region.

Debrecen is a regional location for several international companies, including an automotive manufacturer. The city relies on rail freight to support its industrial activities, stated the company.

Hitachi Rail Hungary managing director György Mikics said: “With this latest ETCS installation on the Szajol-Debrecen route, we are further enhancing international rail connectivity and contributing to the growth of regional economies.

“Our ETCS system ensures that the route meets the demands of international freight transport while positioning Hungary as a vital link in the Trans-European rail network.”

Hitachi Rail said it implemented its technology that links several Lineside Electronic Units (LEUs) to support efficient operation on the ETCS Level 1 section. This setup is intended to improve train drivers’ visibility and awareness of future movement authorities.

The LEUs’ remote diagnosis capabilities enable early detection and resolution of conflicts to maintain continuous operations.

The company’s digital maintenance solution supports predictive monitoring of point machines on the line, with the intention of moving towards a data-driven maintenance regime and reducing overall operational costs.

Hitachi Rail said it plans to extend predictive monitoring to more railway assets, aligning with MÁV’s approach to a connected and optimised rail network.

In 2023, the company completes ETCS Level 2 deployment on a section from Ferencváros in Budapest to Monor.

In September, Hitachi Rail opened a $100m digital factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, as part of its strategic investment in North America.

The 307,000ft² facility will produce railcars for Washington DC, Baltimore, and Philadelphia, with over 600 orders already placed.

