The factory features more than $30m in digital upgrades designed to optimise production quality and delivery. Credit: Hitachi Rail.

Hitachi Rail has inaugurated its new digital factory in Hagerstown, Maryland, US, marking a “strategic investment” in North America by the Hitachi Group.

The $100m facility, which spans 307,000ft², is intended to produce railcars for various metropolitan areas, including Washington DC, Baltimore, and Philadelphia. It already has orders totalling more than 600 railcars from these regions.

Designed to operate with zero landfill waste, the factory incorporates more than $30m in digital enhancements aimed at optimising production quality and delivery.

It features a customer experience centre that showcases the One Hitachi technologies, allowing visitors to engage with the plant’s digital capabilities and learn about various solutions.

The solutions include modern signalling and the HMAX platform, which utilises AI to enhance railway asset management.

The anticipated economic impact of the new site is projected to exceed $350m annually.

The facility is expected to create approximately 1,300 jobs, with around 460 positions directly associated with Hitachi Rail. These roles will focus on AI and smart manufacturing.

Hitachi president and CEO Toshiaki Tokunaga said: “The Hagerstown factory showcases the unique strengths of the Hitachi Group by integrating manufacturing expertise and digital and AI technologies across a wide range of our business domains as True One Hitachi.”

Developed with contributions from Hitachi Digital, GlobalLogic, Hitachi Digital Services, and Hitachi Research & Development, the factory employs Physical AI and implements Digital Kaizen, a methodology for continuous improvement.

The smart factory utilises real-time monitoring of supply chains and manufacturing processes, incorporates local component production through 3D printing and on-site additive manufacturing for spare parts and tools.

In terms of sustainability, the factory is designed to emit zero CO 2 emissions and is powered by solar panels, along with a commitment to sourcing 100% electricity from renewable sources.

The site also features plantings and AI systems to monitor and enhance energy efficiency.

Hitachi Rail Group CEO Giuseppe Marino said: “Able to deliver up to 20 rail cars per month, the factory will be working at full pace to deliver important railcar contracts across North America, including in the Washington D.C. region.”

Last month, Hitachi Rail renewed its partnership with the Powering Futures Schools Challenge Programme to inspire future engineers and enhance gender diversity in the rail industry.

