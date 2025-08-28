The partnership achieved a balanced gender representation during the 2024-25 academic year. Credit: Powering Futures.

Hitachi Rail has renewed its partnership with the Powering Futures Schools Challenge Programme, aiming to inspire a new generation of engineers and promote gender diversity in the rail industry.

This strategic collaboration focuses on bridging the gap between education and industry, particularly encouraging women to explore careers in engineering.

The accredited programme links students from the local area with genuine industry challenges and offers practical experience and significant insights into potential career paths.

In the 2024-25 academic year, six Hitachi Rail volunteers engaged with 192 students at Portobello High School in Edinburgh.

They provided insights and expertise as part of a Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) Level 6 qualification programme, equivalent to a Scottish Higher.

The partnership achieved a balanced 50:50 gender representation among the 1,675 pupils, highlighting Hitachi Rail’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and empowerment.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Hitachi Rail fleet director Tim Olton said: “We are committed to supporting the Powering Futures Challenge programme because we believe the future of rail must be inclusive, innovative and representative of the communities we serve.

“By opening doors to young women and giving them meaningful exposure to our industry, we aren’t just building careers – we’re powering the future of rail.”

Hitachi Rail is dedicated to tapping into local talent and is set to welcome three new apprentices this year, further demonstrating its investment in community development.

Powering Futures co-founder Jennifer Tempany said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be continuing our partnership with Hitachi Rail.

“Their renewed commitment speaks volumes about their dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for young people, particularly young women, to explore exciting futures in the rail sector.”

Hitachi Rail has recently delivered the Cairo Traffic Control Centre system to Egyptian National Railways.

This system, part of Egypt’s railway modernisation plan, will manage operations across 19 stations on the Cairo-Alexandria line.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up