Hitachi Rail has delivered the Cairo Traffic Control Centre (TCC) system to Egyptian National Railways.

This development is part of an initiative to modernise the railway infrastructure, as outlined by the Egyptian Ministry of Transport.

The centralised traffic control (CTC) system is designed to oversee the operations of the 19 stations along the Cairo-Alexandria line.

In addition to the TCC, improvements have been made to level crossings, which aim to bolster safety for both rail and road users.

Furthermore, new technical facilities, including main and secondary control towers, have been constructed.

The contract for this project was initially signed in 2013 and has since been extended to more than €100m ($134.7m).

Over this time period, outdated mechanical and electrical signalling systems on the main lines have been replaced with modern electronic alternatives, stated the company.

This includes the installation of digital interlockings, new signalling systems, and motorised drives.

Furthermore, a fixed and mobile telecommunications framework has been established, enabling drivers to communicate with operations managers during emergencies or system failures.

As a result of these upgrades, the operational capacity of the Cairo-Alexandria line has increased by up to 40%, said Hitachi Rail.

Trains are now capable of reaching speeds of 160km/h, allowing the journey between Cairo and Alexandria to be completed in approximately two and a half hours.

This enhancement is expected to double the number of trains operating daily, raising the potential rail traffic volume from 140 trains to a maximum of 286 trains.

Hitachi Rail Egypt general project manager Bruno Teixeira said: “Our team has played a critical part in modernising this vital line, making every day travel safe, seamless and more efficient for the citizens in Egypt”

Additionally, the project aims to improve freight transport capabilities.

Plans are in place to gradually increase the number of freight trains, targeting 15 daily services by 2030 and 50 by 2060.

The objective is to facilitate the transport of 18,400 containers annually by rail, which is anticipated to decrease reliance on road transport and reduce carbon emissions by up to 965,000t over a 30-year period.

In January this year, Hitachi Rail announced the acquisition of Omnicom, a rail monitoring technology provider, from Balfour Beatty.

