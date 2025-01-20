Hitachi Rail has announced the acquisition of Omnicom, a provider of rail monitoring technology, from Balfour Beatty.
This move is expected to bolster Hitachi Rail’s digital asset management business, known as HMAX, which integrates live data from trains and rail infrastructure into a single platform.
Omnicom offers software and hardware for surveying, inspecting, and monitoring rail infrastructure, including systems for infrastructure monitoring, gauge clearance measurement, and line inspection.
The acquisition will enable Hitachi Rail to offer near real-time anomaly detection on rail tracks through edge computing and machine learning (ML), enhancing maintenance planning and asset lifecycle decision-making.
Omnicom’s monitoring and geometry measurement solutions are being used by several customers. These systems collect trillions of bytes of images each day, assisting customers in optimising their trackside maintenance operations.
Omnicom managing director Sanjay Razdan said: “This acquisition strengthens Omnicom’s ability to collaborate, innovate and deliver AI-enabled systems and services whilst further enhancing the safety, efficiency, and reliability of rail infrastructure, building on our proven data driven solutions which help predict and prevent railway asset failures.”
HMAX, which was launched at InnoTrans in September 2024, utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and ML to process vast amounts of data, resulting in operational and service enhancements such as traffic optimisation and energy consumption reduction.
Hitachi Rail CEO Giuseppe Marino said: “This is a strategic acquisition for Hitachi Rail. Plugging Omnicom’s pioneering track monitoring tools into our digital asset management platform, will further strengthen our global offer to optimise customers’ rail services and the surrounding infrastructure.
“New technological solutions such as our HMAX platform demonstrate the power of AI to enhance the performance of our railway infrastructure and systems.”
Recently, Hitachi Rail Honolulu Joint Venture (JV) sued Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) and the City of Honolulu for at least $324m in damages over breach of contract and unjust enrichment.