IsoMat technology utilises a flat aluminium sheet design featuring an internal network of sealed channels for efficient thermal energy transfer. Credit: Network Rail.

The South Eastern Railway has collaborated with Flint Engineering, a UK-based green technology start-up, to address the issue of excessive heat in railway signalling cabinets on the Tonbridge to Hastings line.

The new IsoMat system, which is patented and does not require any power, maintenance, or modifications to the internal cabinet, can be installed in under an hour and is designed to manage internal temperatures that can exceed 70°C.

The deployment will focus on ten of the Kent Route’s most vulnerable cabinet locations this summer.

Flint Engineering’s IsoMat technology has demonstrated the ability to reduce peak temperatures by more than 21% on the hottest days, utilising a passive heat exchanger installed on the cabinet roofs.

The system employs a flat aluminium sheet design with an internal network of sealed channels, allowing for efficient thermal energy transfer.

This approach is said to significantly outperform traditional materials such as copper and aluminium in heat dissipation.

Following a successful pilot trial, Flint Engineering is preparing to increase the number of IsoMat units for broader deployment across additional high-risk cabinet locations by summer 2026.

South Eastern Railway chief operating officer David Davidson said: “Flint’s IsoMat technology provides a simple, effective solution to a complex problem, helping us maintain service reliability even during heatwaves without requiring power, maintenance or complicated installation procedures.”

This initiative is part of an effort to explore sustainable solutions to climate change impacts, including passive cooling technologies, in collaboration with Network Rail’s Technical Authority and Contracts & Procurement department.

Network Rail, which oversees a vast network of rail infrastructure, has faced challenges related to high internal temperatures in signalling cabinets, which can lead to operational disruptions and increased maintenance costs.

The introduction of the IsoMat system is expected to alleviate these issues, thereby improving overall rail reliability.

Flint Engineering is also commencing commercial production of the IsoMat technology this year, with interest from markets in the UK, North America, and the Middle East.

The technology has potential applications beyond railways, including sectors such as construction and commercial refrigeration, where effective temperature management is essential.

Flint Engineering CEO Mark Robinson said: “Our partnership with Network Rail represents a perfect application of our technology where it can make a real difference to critical infrastructure.

“The IsoMat demonstrates how innovative engineering can address climate resilience challenges while delivering significant operational benefits.”

In June this year, Network Rail, Neos Networks, and Freshwave launched Project Reach, a partnership focused on eradicating mobile signal blackspots along Britain’s major rail routes.

