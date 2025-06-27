The multi-year Project Reach is set to commence mobile infrastructure installations in 2026, with full rollout expected by 2028. Credit: Archer Photo Graphics / Shutterstock

Network Rail, Neos Networks, and Freshwave have announced a partnership called Project Reach, aimed at eliminating mobile signal blackspots across Britain’s major rail routes.

The commercial model of Project Reach combines public and private sector investment, with anticipated savings for taxpayers of around £300m ($411.7m).

The project will initially involve Neos Networks laying 1,000km of ultrafast fibre optic cable along key rail lines, with plans to expand to more than 5,000km.

The rail lines will include the East Coast, Chiltern, West Coast, and Great Western Main Lines.

Freshwave will work with mobile network operators to improve mobile coverage in 57 tunnels and their adjacent cuttings. This includes tunnels such as Chipping Sodbury near Bristol and those surrounding King’s Cross station.

The company will target investment to address coverage gaps in rail tunnels and upgrade wireless infrastructure at major railway stations.

The deal includes a commitment from mobile network operators to invest in new 4G/5G infrastructure at 12 of Network Rail’s largest stations, including Birmingham New St and Manchester Piccadilly.

The upgraded infrastructure will enable Network Rail to better monitor railway assets and support the adoption of new technologies.

Secretary of State for Transport Heidi Alexander said: “This is a game changer for passengers up and down the country and will revolutionise journeys from Paddington to Penzance and Edinburgh to Euston.

“By boosting connectivity and tackling signal blackspots, we are also ensuring a more reliable and efficient service.”

Neos Networks will commercialise spare fibre capacity as part of the project, enhancing Network Rail’s critical telecoms infrastructure.

This will not only provide the necessary future capacity for digitally driven railway benefits but also create a digital connectivity backbone for businesses, connecting data centres and high-performance edge facilities.

Network Rail chief financial officer Jeremy Westlake said: “I’m delighted that we have now signed this innovative deal with our partners Neos Networks and Freshwave. This investment model will deliver the necessary upgrades to our telecoms infrastructure faster whilst offering significant value-for-money for the taxpayer and stimulating wider economic benefits across the country.”

The multi-year Project Reach is set to commence mobile infrastructure installations in 2026, with full rollout expected by 2028.

Recently, Network Rail entered a contract worth £500m with British Steel for the provision of over 337,000 tonnes of railway track for the coming five years, starting from July 1st.

