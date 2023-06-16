Swedish open-access rail operator Snälltåget has announced it will be implementing S3 Passenger, the industry-leading dynamic pricing, inventory management and reservation system, developed by Sqills. Credit: Tommy Alven/ Shutterstock

Swedish rail operator Snälltåget has announced the launch of the S3 passenger inventory management and reservation system developed by Sqills, a subsidiary of Siemens Mobility.

This announcement follows Snälltåget’s recent 15th anniversary celebration which was marked by introducing a new route that runs more than 1,700km between Malmö and Salzburg, making it the longest night train route in the EU.

The launch of the S3 passenger system aligns with Snälltåget’s goal of providing a personable travel experience and one of the key factors when selecting the S3 Passenger is the rich functionality available, including the built-in support for night trains.

Snälltåget head of sales Marco Andersson further emphasised this partnership’s focus on customer satisfaction: “Our mission is to give our customers a pleasant and affordable journey and Sqills definitely helps us realise that going forward.

“From dynamic pricing to adjust for capacity to the fact that night trains are supported out-of-the-box, those are just a few instances that highlight the flexibility of S3 Passenger.”

According to Sqills, S3 Passenger is a web-based platform that can handle millions of transactions per day and is completely scalable and adaptable which supports the public transportation industry in becoming the preferred means of transportation for clients.

In 2021, Siemens Mobility completed its takeover of Sqills, the Netherlands-based software provider, whose portfolio included the S3 Passenger system.

Siemens Mobility Sweden CEO Kristina Nyquist highlights Siemens’ continued relationship with Snälltåget: “The rail market in Sweden clearly aims to benefit from digital solutions. As one of them, S3 Passenger will significantly optimise the passenger experience.

“We are delighted to continue to support Snälltåget not only with our market-leading Vectron locomotives and reliable maintenance services but also by combining the real and the digital world.”

Furthermore, this partnership extends the relationship between Snälltåget and Siemens Mobility, which previously saw the replacement of its old Hector rail class fleet with Siemens Class 193 Vectron in 2016.