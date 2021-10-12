SMRT Trains and Bentley Systems complete PDSS deployment

Officials from the companies at the MOU signing ceremony. Credit: Bentley Systems/SMRT Trains/Business Wire.

Singapore-based transport operator SMRT Trains, in collaboration with Bentley Systems, has completed the installation of a predictive decision support system (PDSS) for Singapore’s North-South and East-West lines.

These lines are said to be the country’s oldest mass rapid transit (MRT) lines.

Developed on Bentley’s AssetWise Linear Analytics, SMRT Trains’ PDSS is expected to enhance the reliability of the two lines along 282km of track.

The system has enabled SMRT Trains to achieve over one million kilometres between failure (MKBF).

MKBF is used by train operators globally to measure reliability, where a failure means a service delay of more than five minutes.



SMRT Trains has now commenced work to deploy the PDSS solution on the Circle Line (CCL) in Singapore.

In addition, Bentley Systems signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Strides Engineering, a business unit of SMRT Corporation, to work together on marketing a rail predictive maintenance solution in the Asia Pacific region.

Urban rail and metro operators are expected to benefit from this partnership as it will integrate technology expertise and rail operational capabilities of both the firms.

As agreed, the partners will market a rail predictive maintenance technology that visualises all rail asset data and manages, oversees, and examines rail conditions.

While Bentley Systems will sell, implement, and support its AssetWise solution, Strides Engineering will promote and supply its “domain” experience and add-on applications for track maintenance.

SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said: “Leveraging technology and taking pre-emptive actions are two very important components in the plan to help us improve and maintain rail reliability for the train lines SMRT Trains operates. PDSS represents both components, and its successful implementation for the North-South and East-West lines has given us much confidence to scale it for the rest of our lines.”

In May 2020, Alstom and SMRT Trains signed an agreement to ensure the availability and reliability of Alstom’s driverless train control system.

