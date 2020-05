Alstom and Singapore-based transport operator SMRT Trains have signed an agreement to ensure the availability and reliability of Alstom’s driverless train control system.

The agreement was signed with support from the Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The driverless train control system was on the larger Circle Line (CCL) network by Alstom.

This is the first long-term services support (LTSS) agreement for a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line in Singapore.

The agreement is valid for 16 years and includes performance guarantees for the entire term.



Under this project, Alstom will deliver spare parts, repairs, obsolescence management and technical support for the CCL system.

Experts from the manufacturer will also collaborate with the CCL team ensure the availability and security of the train control system.

With the localisation of the on-site resources such as the adoption of advanced diagnostic tools, it provides operational flexibility and efficiency.

Alstom Asia Pacific Digital Mobility VP Guillaume Denis said: “We are proud to support our customers in Singapore where and when it matters most. With this LTSS contract, we will strengthen Alstom’s service portfolio in the Asia Pacific region and enhance the localisation of key competencies in Singapore.

“It also reinforces the trust that SMRT Trains places in our technical, operational and maintenance expertise. We look forward to this long-term collaboration that will ultimately benefit passengers on the line.”

SMRT Trains CEO Lee Ling Wee added: “This collaboration will allow SMRT to maintain the performance of Circle Line’s signalling system through long-term spare support, shorter repair turnaround time and access to Alstom’s technical expertise.”

The communications-based train control (CBTC) solution Urbalis by Alstom was installed on the CCL in 2009, which led to the first automated metro and suburban rail network operations.

The CBTC solution offers precise control of train movements to the operators, permitting the operation of more trains at higher frequencies and speeds while ensuring total safety.

In November 2017, Alstom signed a contract to supply the signalling system for the CCL final phase, Stage 6.